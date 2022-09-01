Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2022: Credibility issues

Credibility issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith didn’t misspeak. I believe he lied, and he needs to go — period.

If Richmond is to retain any form of respectability in its city government, Smith must go. Mayor Levar Stoney should follow because if Smith lied, how did Stoney not know? And if so, Stoney seemingly supported it.

Smith did use his “experience” and he didn’t miscalculate anything. I believe he used a calculated plan to enhance the credibility of his department/himself and of Stoney — nothing more. Smith could have put forth a prefabricated story with Stoney’s knowledge and approval.

Regardless, Smith and Stoney’s exit would be a great start toward cleaning up Richmond, and putting the city on a clearer line of credibility.

Buddy Cousins.