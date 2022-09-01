Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2022: Yes, he misspoke

Yes, he misspoke

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For nearly two months now, The Times-Dispatch has had numerous articles about the alleged July 4 mass shooting plot at the Dogwood Dell. I am glad to see that the investigative team finally got out a Sunday front-page story about how Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith misspoke about the location of the alleged shooting.

I watched the quickly arranged news conference by using the provided link in the initial RTD article. I was amazed that the vast majority of follow-up questions from the media were centered around attempting to obtain additional information on the tipster.

Fortunately, Smith did not misspeak by answering these questions, other than routinely calling the tipster “a hero.” Imagine if the police chief had inadvertently given compromising information on the individual and how that could have negatively affected future heroes from coming forward to the authorities.

Thank you, Chief Smith, for not misspeaking to the numerous inappropriate questions. I hope The Times-Dispatch and other media outlets can learn from these unfortunate events as well.

Jeff Harris.