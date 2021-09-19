Letters to the Editor for Sept. 20, 2021: Stepping up in support of Hunger Action Month

Stepping up in support of Hunger Action Month

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

September is Hunger Action Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action to alleviate hunger in America. Though a national problem, the impact could not be more local. According to Feeding America, nearly 14% of people in Richmond face food insecurity.

Food insecurity means hunger, and hunger means being forced to make impossible decisions. Should I pay to keep the lights on, or put food on the table? Eat now to focus on work, or save it so I can be my best at home? No one deserves impossible decisions like these.

That’s why I’m grateful for Feed More, which is central Virginia’s leading hunger-relief organization. Publix Charities donated $75,000 while Publix purchased and delivered 1,684,835 pounds of produce to support its efforts, and hopefully more Virginians will lend their support this Hunger Action Month, too.

Kim Reynolds.

Community Relations Manager,Publix Super Markets.