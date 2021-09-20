Letters to the Editor for Sept. 21, 2021: Aviation industry makes important mark in state

Aviation industry makes

important mark in state

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the upcoming election cycle, campaigns and voters should pay close attention to Virginia’s aviation transportation infrastructure. The past two years have made the aviation business more vulnerable, and new lawmakers and policies could make huge impacts on an industry affecting 146,660 Virginians and their $7.7 billion in wages.

It's hard to overstate the value that flying has provided the commonwealth in times of catastrophe. Our aircraft and pilots delivered essential services, vaccines, personal protective equipment, school supplies and, most recently, represented hope for those seeking refuge from the Taliban.

Investments in airports create jobs for home localities, and Virginia’s incentives stimulated aviation maintenance, providing opportunities for rural communities across Virginia. Maintenance shops in Hanover and Chesterfield counties face long lines of out-of-state business because of the competitive price the commonwealth's tax policy allows them to offer. This maintenance tax exemption is so successful at drawing investments that West Virginia moved to adopt the same measure.