Letters to the Editor for Sept. 21, 2021: Candidates should talk about broadband issue

Candidates should talk

about broadband issue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In February, an op-ed by Michael Deal focused on how the pandemic highlighted issues of broadband availability and affordability in less populated areas. I think addressing this problem is important, but so far, I've not heard anything from either of the gubernatorial candidates, nor from my local House of Delegates candidates.

Classifying telecoms as a utility, repealing the 10% rule that protects telecoms from competition and allowing municipalities to offer local telecom service all would lower my monthly bills. So where's the debate? Where are the campaign ads that sell the candidates' views on the issue?

I'm not interested in Pavlovian dog whistles about abortion. Tax cuts all seem to come with hidden costs or strings attached. Every candidate since the 1980s has claimed to be a jobs creator, so that means nothing. Cutting the cost of my telecom bill is actually relevant to me.

Anthony Gresham.