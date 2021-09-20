Letters to the Editor for Sept. 21, 2021: Dylan's lyrics resonate as the death toll climbs

Dylan's lyrics resonate

as the death toll climbs

I was a mere lad of 19 when I first heard "Blowin' in the Wind" by Bob Dylan and was mesmerized by the lyrics. The verse that truly stuck with me was: "Yes, and how many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?" I believe this song is more applicable today than it was in 1963: The 650,000-plus deaths in the U.S and the millions worldwide is too many.