Letters to the Editor for Sept. 21, 2021: Dylan's lyrics resonate as the death toll climbs

Dylan's lyrics resonate
as the death toll climbs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was a mere lad of 19 when I first heard "Blowin' in the Wind" by Bob Dylan and was mesmerized by the lyrics. The verse that truly stuck with me was: "Yes, and how many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?" I believe this song is more applicable today than it was in 1963: The 650,000-plus deaths in the U.S and the millions worldwide is too many.
I am a conservative, but I wish the nonvaccinated would reconsider their positions and help us rid the world of this deadly disease. Let's save our fight for individual rights and freedoms for another day. I don't think we will be giving in to the government by saving the lives of our mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, grandchildren and all mankind.
Terry A. Fitzgerald.
Richmond.