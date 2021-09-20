Letters to the Editor for Sept. 21, 2021: Ex-Parole Board chair calls Herring article misleading

Ex-Parole Board chair calls

Herring article misleading

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest the Sept. 16 news article in which Attorney General Mark Herring "slams [Jason] Miyares' TV ad tying him to Parole Board decisions as false."

I served as a senior assistant attorney general in the Corrections Section beginning in 1985 and was chairman of the Parole Board during the McDonnell administration. While the article is technically true — in that the attorney general does not have power over Parole Board decisions, and that Parole Board members are gubernatorial appointees — it is, in my view, misleading.

The attorney general, and specifically the Corrections Section, represents and advises the Parole Board. In my time at the attorney general's office, we worked closely with the Parole Board in providing advice and counsel, and during my time as chairman, I frequently sought that advice from the attorney general.