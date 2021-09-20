Letters to the Editor for Sept. 21, 2021: Ex-Parole Board chair calls Herring article misleading

Ex-Parole Board chair calls
Herring article misleading
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest the Sept. 16 news article in which Attorney General Mark Herring "slams [Jason] Miyares' TV ad tying him to Parole Board decisions as false."
I served as a senior assistant attorney general in the Corrections Section beginning in 1985 and was chairman of the Parole Board during the McDonnell administration. While the article is technically true — in that the attorney general does not have power over Parole Board decisions, and that Parole Board members are gubernatorial appointees — it is, in my view, misleading.
The attorney general, and specifically the Corrections Section, represents and advises the Parole Board. In my time at the attorney general's office, we worked closely with the Parole Board in providing advice and counsel, and during my time as chairman, I frequently sought that advice from the attorney general.
Had the attorney general been vigilant, as he should have been, he surely would have advised the Parole Board that decisions were being made without going through the appropriate procedures found in the law and regulations — and had the Parole Board continued to violate the law, he should have promptly reported that to the governor, who did have authority over the board.
Failing in that, the Parole Board released numerous violent criminals from incarceration, and also released violent parolees from supervision, without following the steps mandated by law and policy. To absolve Herring from all responsibility, as was done in the article, is simply wrong.
William W. Muse.
Lancaster.