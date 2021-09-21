 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22, 2021: Could vaccines be a joint message for candidates?
Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22, 2021: Could vaccines be a joint message for candidates?

Could vaccines be a joint

message for candidates?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

To the Democratic and Republican statewide candidates in this November's election, I modestly propose that the six of you immediately join together in a collaborative public service advertising campaign strongly suggesting that all Virginians receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This would be a step forward for Virginia by addressing common interests you have expressed in your campaigns, such as keeping Virginia open and safe, creating jobs and keeping kids in school — in addition to demonstrating true leadership.

As a vaccinated voter, I appreciate your consideration and hope you are able to join together for the common good of all people of the commonwealth.

David H. Gouger.

Midlothian.

