Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22, 2021: Could vaccines be a joint message for candidates?

Could vaccines be a joint

message for candidates?

To the Democratic and Republican statewide candidates in this November's election, I modestly propose that the six of you immediately join together in a collaborative public service advertising campaign strongly suggesting that all Virginians receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This would be a step forward for Virginia by addressing common interests you have expressed in your campaigns, such as keeping Virginia open and safe, creating jobs and keeping kids in school — in addition to demonstrating true leadership.