Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22, 2021: COVID treatment needs expanded promotion

COVID treatment needs

expanded promotion

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As hospital beds fill and the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus runs rampant, awareness of the availability and utility of monoclonal antibody treatment needs to be raised as an important health concern. Not enough is being done at the state level to promote the use of this lifesaving measure.

The drug is provided free of charge by the U.S. government. As such, there’s little profit to be made, so Virginia’s large health institutions aren’t doing enough to promote mAb treatment, either.

My team recently met a woman whose husband was home sick with COVID-19, the same illness that had killed her father earlier in the year. We mentioned that the treatment by Regeneron, a biotechnology company, was a course of action that has been shown to aid the recovery of patients, who otherwise were being sent home, and told to drink fluids and rest unless their case was advanced enough to require hospitalization. The mAb treatment helped her husband recover, and it’s possible that the same treatment — if administered at the right time — could have saved her father as well.