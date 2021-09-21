Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22, 2021: Let the colorful remnants yield a new street name

Let the colorful remnants
yield a new street name
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now that the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee has been removed from its place of prominence, I think it is time to consider a name change for Monument Avenue. All that remains is the highly decorated pedestal, a latter-day "tower of babble" and monument to illiberalism, which captures so well the subtle utterances that gave rise to the subtle philosophy leading to the removal of the statues.
With all that has happened, I would like to propose that the stately boulevard be known henceforth as Pedestal Parkway so that its name still will reflect its chief architectural feature, as it did in its previous incarnation.
Drew Alexander.
Richmond.