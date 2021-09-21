Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22, 2021: Rail Safety Week offers important reminders

Rail Safety Week offers

important reminders

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We Virginians are fortunate to have many rail connections, from commuter lines to Amtrak, not to mention the freight railroads running through the state that take heavy trucks off our roads. This access is vital to our quality of life — cutting down on travel time, congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

This access also means we must prioritize safety around the rails. It’s a sad and surprising statistic that every three hours, a person or vehicle is struck by a train in the United States. And 95% of all rail-related deaths involve drivers going through a crossing or a person being on the tracks. When these tragedies occur, lives are changed forever.