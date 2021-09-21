Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22, 2021: Rail Safety Week offers important reminders

Rail Safety Week offers
important reminders
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We Virginians are fortunate to have many rail connections, from commuter lines to Amtrak, not to mention the freight railroads running through the state that take heavy trucks off our roads. This access is vital to our quality of life — cutting down on travel time, congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.
This access also means we must prioritize safety around the rails. It’s a sad and surprising statistic that every three hours, a person or vehicle is struck by a train in the United States. And 95% of all rail-related deaths involve drivers going through a crossing or a person being on the tracks. When these tragedies occur, lives are changed forever.
September 20-26 marks Rail Safety Week, a national event coordinated by Operation Lifesaver Inc., a nonprofit that builds rail safety awareness, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation and other safety organizations. Public education is powerful, especially when combined with efforts to improve grade crossing safety. Collisions are down 84% since 1972, when OLI began its work. Freight railroads also collaborate with local authorities across Virginia to improve grade crossings, and they advocate at the federal level for dedicated funding through the Section 130 program to eliminate hazards at crossings.
Do your part by learning and sharing these three tips from Operation Lifesaver: 1) Never try to beat a train — any approaching train is always closer, and moving faster, than you think; 2) Always expect a train — freight trains don't travel at fixed times, and passenger schedules change; 3) Trains can’t stop quickly — it can take a mile or more to stop a train.
Betsy Cantwell.
GoRail.
Alexandria.