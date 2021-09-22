Letters to the Editor for Sept. 23, 2021: New screening program can help protect schools

New screening program

can help protect schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We in Virginia have gladly but somewhat fearfully just opened our K-12 schools in spite of an increasing rate of transmission of COVID-19's delta variant. Unfortunately, our best weapon against this disease, which has become increasingly prevalent in this age group, is vaccination — it's not yet available for those age 12 and younger and may not be available for many more months. Masking, our next best mitigation, cannot be totally relied upon since there are lunch breaks, bus rides, recess, improper wearing of masks and other issues. Another strategy, distancing, is very difficult given the school and classroom environment, especially for younger children.

There is one other mitigation strategy that should be strongly considered: surveillance testing on a weekly basis, with appropriate isolation when necessary. This has been repeatedly shown by many studies to be an extremely effective additive measure of prevention. Cost and administrative issues have been a large part of the problem in not implementing this tool.