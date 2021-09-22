Letters to the Editor for Sept. 23, 2021: Wish list for spending is costly political hubris

Wish list for spending

is costly political hubris

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Just a couple of points about the Democrats' dream of ramming through a $3.5 trillion wish list of progressive fantasies to be paid for (or more likely not) over 10 years.

The first relates to the refrain that this is the last best chance for their party to truly transform America. When in this country’s history has clinging to the slimmest of majorities in the House and a tied Senate justified transformative partisan policies?

The larger point relates to the sheer size of this proposed spendapalooza. It would be one thing if this proposal came at the end of a prolonged period of fiscal frugality, but the reason the public doesn’t blanch at the mention of trillions of dollars is that such profligacy has become so commonplace over the past few administrations.