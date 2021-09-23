Letters to the Editor for Sept. 24, 2021: A chance for lasting ideas to combat child hunger

A chance for lasting ideas

to combat child hunger

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Students across the state are returning to classrooms after more than a year of navigating virtual learning. To help get children back on track, we must increase food security now and permanently through the federal budget reconciliation bill.

Federal and state leaders implemented important COVID-19 relief measures like the expansions of the child tax credit and increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. As a result, food insecurity rates remained fairly stable, despite the true economic hardship so many families faced.

However, those levers were temporary. We know that child hunger and poverty are long-standing problems and require long-term solutions.