Letters to the Editor for Sept. 24, 2021: A chance for lasting ideas to combat child hunger

A chance for lasting ideas
to combat child hunger
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Students across the state are returning to classrooms after more than a year of navigating virtual learning. To help get children back on track, we must increase food security now and permanently through the federal budget reconciliation bill.
Federal and state leaders implemented important COVID-19 relief measures like the expansions of the child tax credit and increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. As a result, food insecurity rates remained fairly stable, despite the true economic hardship so many families faced.
However, those levers were temporary. We know that child hunger and poverty are long-standing problems and require long-term solutions.
There are several anti-hunger measures in the Build Back Better Act that must remain to help us solve food insecurity. Expanding the Community Eligibility Provision, which provides free lunches, would enable more schools to serve meals at no cost to all students. The Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children would provide an important summertime grocery benefit for eligible families to help supplement the cost of food. And the expanded child tax credit is lifting millions of American children out of poverty and must continue.
We have the opportunity and the obligation to end child hunger, and we can’t roll back support now. As the budget reconciliation bill is finalized, I urge U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and other policymakers to seize this opportunity to end hunger and change the lives of millions of children.
Sarah Steely.
No Kid Hungry Virginia.
Richmond.