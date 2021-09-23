Letters to the Editor for Sept. 24, 2021: Presumably, this crazy road trip avoided tolls

Presumably, this crazy

road trip avoided tolls

I mailed an old E-ZPass transponder at my local post office on Sept. 7 in a pre-addressed, prepaid envelope to Clifton Forge, 168 miles away. Thanks to a tracking number, I was able to see it first move to Roanoke; then Greensboro, N.C.; then on to Jersey City, N.J.; up to metro New York; back to Richmond; and then off to Clifton Forge.