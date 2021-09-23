Letters to the Editor for Sept. 24, 2021: Tough love might spur progress in pandemic

Tough love might spur

progress in pandemic

It’s tough love time, and the best way to move the pandemic needle is economic and social sanctions — much like we place on countries that don’t act in our national interest. Here’s the plan.

Federal income tax rates and FICA contributions can be immediately increased 10% for the willingly unvaccinated crowd. Airlines can reserve 75% of domestic and international flights for vaccinated passengers. Hospitals can reserve ICU beds and respiratory equipment for those who demonstrate proof of vaccination. Access to indoor sports, concerts and cultural events can be permitted only with such proof. And the federal government can deny all funding to states that adopt policies that negatively impact vaccination rates or mask usage.