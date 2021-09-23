Letters to the Editor for Sept. 24, 2021: Vaccine history includes enslaved man's insight

Vaccine history includes
enslaved man's insight
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This past Saturday's Insight section package, "Big Ideas that Changed the World," was very informative. What was not mentioned in the segment on vaccines was that around 1716, an enslaved man in Boston, Onesimus, told his owner, the Puritan minister Cotton Mather, about how smallpox was prevented in his African homeland with a process now called variolation.
This set the stage for English physician Edward Jenner to develop, in the late 1700s, the technique called vaccination.
Mim Golub Scalin.
Richmond.