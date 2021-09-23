 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Sept. 24, 2021: Vaccine history includes enslaved man's insight
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Sept. 24, 2021: Vaccine history includes enslaved man's insight

  • 0

Vaccine history includes

enslaved man's insight

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Saturday's Insight section package, "Big Ideas that Changed the World," was very informative. What was not mentioned in the segment on vaccines was that around 1716, an enslaved man in Boston, Onesimus, told his owner, the Puritan minister Cotton Mather, about how smallpox was prevented in his African homeland with a process now called variolation.

This set the stage for English physician Edward Jenner to develop, in the late 1700s, the technique called vaccination.

Mim Golub Scalin.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News