Letters to the Editor for Sept. 25, 2021: At-home care deserves new Medicare coverage

At-home care deserves

new Medicare coverage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent poll found that 94% of Medicare beneficiaries would prefer to receive post-hospital short-term health care at home rather than a skilled nursing facility, and 85% of adults say it should be a high priority for the federal government to expand Medicare coverage for home health care.

Fortunately, bipartisan lawmakers are taking action to help meet the growing demand for home-based care options. The Choose Home Care Act would establish a patient-centered home health option, called Choose Home, to help meet seniors’ comprehensive needs.

Choose Home would offer extended care services in the comfort, safety and convenience of a patient’s home after hospitalization, following a physician’s recommendation. It also would provide support, training and education for family caregivers. I urge Congress to support the Choose Home Care Act.

Catherine Collison.