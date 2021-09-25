Letters to the Editor for Sept. 26, 2021: A different view of past and present than UDC's

A different view of past

and present than UDC's

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent news article, Linda Edwards, the president general of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, called the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue “a sad day for Richmond” and described this action as “getting rid of history.” I see the removal of these monuments to Lost Cause ideology not as an erasure of history but as an acknowledgement of those parts of our past that too often have been overlooked or ignored.

Even when the monuments first were erected, they were not universally praised. In The Richmond Planet, activist and editor John Mitchell Jr. asserted that revering the leaders of the Confederacy would “ultimately result in handing down to generations a legacy of treason and blood.” Further, while Edwards describes the UDC as a “patriotic organization,” the group’s documents include a 1914 publication praising the “sturdy white men of the South” who “maintained white supremacy.”