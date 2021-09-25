Letters to the Editor for Sept. 26, 2021: As recycling, corrections show, we need to pay

As recycling, corrections
show, we need to pay
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When TFC Recycling is having difficulty finding workers at wages that range from $18 to $25 per hour, as reported in a recent news story, is it any wonder that the Virginia Department of Corrections is having trouble attracting and retaining corrections officers at salaries that equate to approximately $19 to $21 per hour?
Very few of us want to pay higher taxes. Giving current circumstances, though, perhaps its time for the citizenry to pony up and pay for the services the public desires.
Scott Hammer.
Richmond.