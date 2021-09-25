Letters to the Editor for Sept. 26, 2021: 'Rational self-government' column a troubling notion

'Rational self-government'

column a troubling notion

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

David Marion’s recent Commentary section column, "Voting rules and rational self-government," leaves a troubling impression.

He frames his position by posing rhetorical questions — such as, "Who, after all, wants incompetent, ill-informed or ad hoc governance, deliberations, voting or decision-making?" — as an argument for his call for voting rules and rational self-government. He calls for the American people to follow the lead of our country's founders as laid out in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Those who do not embrace his argument are practicing "power politics," which he seems to define as "accentuating the importance of will or individual desires in governance."

Our founding fathers did set out a number of positive principles as a foundation for self-government. However, it is clear that they also practiced "power politics" in a number of compromises around core issues, such restricting the freedoms and rights of enslaved individuals.