Letters to the Editor for Sept. 26, 2021: Worker vaccine mandate from Biden an overreach

Worker vaccine mandate

from Biden an overreach

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regardless of how one feels about President Joe Biden’s recent national private worker vaccine mandate, it is indisputably and blatantly unconstitutional.

When one reviews the enumerated powers outlined in the Constitution, which specify those powers delegated to the federal government and Congress, nowhere is there to be found a granting of authority to dictate that American citizens should be compelled, coerced or forced into undergoing any medical treatment or protocol.

Advocates of the mandate have argued that vaccines long have been forcibly implemented by various governmental and institutional authorities for a number of diseases and illnesses. The difference is that those mandates have, until now, always been issued by local or state agencies or governments, which is allowable under the Constitution — even though ethically questionable.

They also have noted that the mandate would be implemented under OSHA guidelines, which long have set national standards for workplace safety. But offloading an unconstitutional act to some government bureaucracy to avoid direct responsibility does not render it constitutional.