Letters to the Editor for Sept. 27, 2021: Honoring an ongoing 'will to fight' after 20 years

Honoring an ongoing

‘will to fight’ after 20 years

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In these challenging times of political partisanship, racial and socioeconomic divisiveness, and conflicting information regarding the pandemic, it is especially crucial to get “both sides of the story” and avoid unfair generalizations about people and events. Rasheed Nazeri, in his recent column on Afghan soldiers, helps us get a complete picture by countering assertions from President Joe Biden and others that the Afghan army did not do its part to resist the Taliban.

Not only does Nazeri cite the brave efforts of the Afghan — and American — service members who lost their lives the past two decades to defend their country, he also applauds the courageous Afghan men and women who are currently resisting the Taliban takeover, both militarily and through risky protest marches.

In every war, there have, realistically, been some soldiers who lost “the will to fight” or retreated in fear from the battlefield. However, lumping all Afghan military and civilian support members into such a category is, as Nazeri emphasizes, completely unfair and inaccurate.

Steve DeGaetani.