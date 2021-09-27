Letters to the Editor for Sept. 28, 2021: A thanks in Hanover for education amid pandemic

A thanks in Hanover for

education amid pandemic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would like to commend the Hanover County Public Schools staff and School Board for the exemplary way they have handled the pandemic in our schools. While I always have been very grateful for the teachers, administration and staff, including bus drivers, coaches, cleaning teams, cafeteria workers and other support staff, I have been exceptionally impressed by the management.

When schools across the country were faced with managing the 2020-21 school year, Hanover stepped up and determined a way to offer both face-to-face and virtual learning. By allowing in-person learning, my children were able to benefit from a more typical school year as they learned in a classroom, with peers and live, interpersonal communication. Every school employee stepped up last year, as well as this year, to make this option viable.

A heartfelt thank you to every employee in our Hanover schools. You have done, and continue to do, an amazing job providing a safe learning environment for all.

Carolyn Miller.