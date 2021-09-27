Letters to the Editor for Sept. 28, 2021: On school choice, ideas for changing the premise

On school choice, ideas

for changing the premise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has declared his support for “school choice,” but it’s not really choice for families. Rather, it is taxpayer-funded choice for private and selective charter schools to pick the students they want and exclude the students they would rather leave to public schools.

Under the schemes proposed by “choice” advocates, private and selective charter schools dictate the terms. I offer a proposal for genuinely equitable school choice.

First, private and charter schools benefiting from public funds would be required to operate under fully open or blind lottery-based enrollment. Further, they would be prohibited from excluding special needs students, economically disadvantaged students, non-English speakers or students needing transportation to attend a “choice” school.

Also, these schools would be prohibited from expelling students because of low achievement or minor disciplinary infractions, and they would be subject to all state testing (like SOL tests) and other public accountability requirements.