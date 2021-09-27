Letters to the Editor for Sept. 28, 2021: Removal of abandoned vessels a nod to VMRC

Removal of abandoned

vessels a nod to VMRC

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We are very fortunate to enjoy many wonderful times in our homes in Mathews County. Thanks to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, its leadership and the dedication of its marine patrol officers and staff, we look forward to many more.

Starting July 16, 2020, we had two abandoned vessels that had washed up on our shoreline, potentially polluting the Piankatank River and surrounding tributaries. We explored ways to rid the shoreline of these vessels. We researched titles, ownership and other means to find a responsible party to assist in addressing this issue.

Inquiries led us to the Marine Habitat and Waterways Improvement Fund, established by the legislature and administered by the VMRC. We thought we were making progress, until we discovered that money wasn't appropriated to the fund.

But the VMRC responded. Understanding that it was not just our issue but a waterways issue, it figured out how to get the job done without additional funding. The VMRC team recently completed the removal of the abandoned vessels efficiently and professionally in two days.