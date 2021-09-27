Letters to the Editor for Sept. 28, 2021: Two-zone mail delivery might improve reliability

Two-zone mail delivery

might improve reliability

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I usually receive two to 12 pieces of mail every day, but during the past three months, my mailbox usually is empty on one of the six weekday deliveries. In one recent week, our neighborhood didn't get mail on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

To help address staffing issues, one solution could be to revise the delivery cycle to create two residential schedules. One area would receive mail Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the other would receive mail Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Fuel and maintenance for the delivery vehicles would be reduced. Personnel not needed for deliveries could be added to the sorting facility to handle the mail volume that seems to be slowing the delivery process.

This might be a way to have the mail sorted and delivered with the reliability we used to have.

Marshall Johnson.