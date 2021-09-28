Letters to the Editor for Sept. 29, 2021: Dominion Energy profit sparks a bit of wonder

Dominion Energy profit

I appreciated the recent news article concerning Dominion Energy's excess profit. Because Dominion has an energy monopoly in parts of Virginia, the State Corporation Commission has some oversight of the profit the company can realize from customers. It was of particular interest to see the mechanisms through which $1.1 billion in excess collections is whittled down to $312 million owed.

One method allows deductions for funding grid transformation, which I favor. But I would not be surprised if Dominion manages to use these deducted millions to gain tax advantages and/or awards and accolades for moving toward clean energy using money belonging to its customers.

The article refers to “allies in the state Senate” who have supported Dominion, and it notes that House Democrats have passed legislation that would raise a cap that limits rate reductions. I look forward to seeing how members of the assembly and the three judges on the SCC proceed.