Letters to the Editor for Sept. 29, 2021: Following the science seems to be an art form

Following the science

seems to be an art form

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Follow the science. The science from vaccine manufacturers says we need a booster shot, but the World Health Organization says we are being greedy by giving our citizens the boosters when so many others in the world have not had a shot yet.

The WHO is the same group that said China did a great job at the outset of the pandemic. Lo and behold, three days after the WHO said we don't need boosters, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee agreed. And you wonder and lament daily why people still are skeptical about the vaccine. Follow the science, indeed.

Tim Brandon.