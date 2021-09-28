Letters to the Editor for Sept. 29, 2021: For longtime baseball fan, this news is strike three

For longtime baseball fan,

this news is strike three

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I grew up loving baseball and played every chance I had. I got into my first argument with “Granny Harper” over baseball. We were Baptist, but some Sundays, I’d go to early mass at Sacred Heart to meet my obligations and still have time to walk to Byrd Park in hopes of getting on a pickup team. “Granny Harper” didn’t agree.

I collected baseball cards like lots of kids, and I had an impressive collection. (My second day home from Vietnam, I discovered that Mom had tossed out my entire collection.)

Now, longtime sporting goods manufacturer Rawlings has delivered the final blow to the game I once loved. It has a manufacturing plant in a very small Minnesota town (population: less than 3,000) that makes batting helmets for Major League Baseball as well as some bats. Rawlings plans to close the plant and move some of the operation to China. This is on top of MLB recently announcing that after 70 years, it soon would end its partnership with Topps baseball cards.