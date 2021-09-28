Letters to the Editor for Sept. 29, 2021: Nearby articles prompt reflection on education

Nearby articles prompt

reflection on education

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The juxtaposition of two recent news articles was very thought-provoking. One detailed the bus driver shortage in Chesterfield County, and a page later, another described gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s plan to cut taxes.

As a public school teacher, I am aware of how the shortages in staffing affect our schools and our students. Late buses mean students miss class time. Unfilled instructional positions mean students are being “taught” by long-term subs who lack subject-area expertise. Lack of subs means teachers are forced to cover classes, missing crucial planning time to prepare for their own classes.

Ask yourself if this is what you want for your children or grandchildren. Potentially reducing state revenues through tax reductions is the exact opposite of what needs to happen. Schools need to be fully funded today and creative solutions created to attract more young people to the profession for tomorrow. Public education is experiencing a crisis, and this is not the time to cut taxes.

Jeannine Chewning.