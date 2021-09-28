Letters to the Editor for Sept. 29, 2021: The thin blue line still merits a lofty perch

The thin blue line still

merits a lofty perch

Regarding Michael Paul Williams' recent column “Let’s take policing off its pedestal”: Being a police officer is about the only occupation that carries the risk of being shot at every day you go to work.

As a young male, my father taught me that law enforcement personnel were to be respected. I realize that police officers are human beings. They are not perfect, they occasionally make mistakes and there are a few bad ones. But police officers deserve to be looked up to — put on a pedestal — for putting their lives on the line every day they go to work to keep us safe.