Letters to the Editor for Sept. 3, 2021: Darwin seems on point in light of COVID actions

Darwin seems on point

in light of COVID actions



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I saw a meme on social media the other day. It featured a wolf and this caption: “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack.”

This posting obviously was politically motivated, but the assertion seemed valid. Every day I read about an alpha-wolf type of individual — who was a vocal, anti-vaccine, anti-mask proponent — who either is dead or dying of COVID-19. The last leader of the pack was advocating for ingesting cleaning products or inserting a bright light inside your body as remedies for this deadly virus.

It is apparent that naturalist Charles Darwin’s principles on natural selection are playing out in real time. The lemmings of this nation are duped into following the others over the cliffs to destruction. The natural selection of a species will favor the members who are smart enough to copy and follow others who are exhibiting behaviors most likely to ensure their own survival and propagate the species.