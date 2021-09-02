Letters to the Editor for Sept. 3, 2021: In crime, it's too often someone else's fault

In crime, it's too often

One of the selections in The Times-Dispatch's Aug. 28 editorial roundup was an excerpt from The Dallas Morning News lamenting that most guns used in Arlington, Texas, crimes were stolen from vehicles, often by teens.

“Personal responsibility is a key ingredient to a free society, and it's also a key ingredient to reducing violence,” reads the last paragraph. “In this case, protecting society starts with protecting personal firearms from theft.”

Personal responsibility is essential. And it should be taught in the home, but today’s young criminals have no guidance, no respect for others, no role models and are told nothing is their fault.

It’s always someone else’s fault — if that person had locked the car, the young person would not have committed the crime. There, problem solved.

