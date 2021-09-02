Letters to the Editor for Sept. 3, 2021: Offshore wind project offers opportunities

Offshore wind project

offers opportunities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am overjoyed that the Dominion Energy and Port of Virginia deal to lease a portion of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to Dominion has been finalized. The deal marks an important chapter in Virginia’s imperative and commitment to addressing climate change. The deal also promises to greatly expand Virginia’s ability to become the national leader in wind energy development while assisting the East Coast in this critical effort.

The Port of Virginia, and more specifically the Portsmouth terminal where Dominion will be staging its wind turbines, is arguably the best-equipped location in the Mid-Atlantic to assemble, ship and deploy the turbines. The absence of any overhead obstructions to transport the turbines will be key for the upcoming Hampton Roads Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. This feature, coupled with a deepwater port, makes the terminal ideal.

With Virginia already set to build the largest offshore wind project in the country, why should it not also become the premiere builder of offshore turbines? As exciting as the possibilities are in both economic and workforce development, the potential to lead on clean energy is what I find most inspiring.