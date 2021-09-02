Letters to the Editor for Sept. 3, 2021: Questioning the plea deal in a gruesome killing

Questioning the plea deal



in a gruesome killing



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“Dinwiddie man gets 30 years in death of his father” — I reread the Aug. 28 Times-Dispatch article several times, looking for some justification for the plea agreement made with the criminal who savagely and premeditatedly killed his father with a hammer that he told police “would fit well" in his father’s skull. I could find none.

Everything I read indicated a cold-blooded murderer who should be put away for life. He stole several firearms from his father’s home a day earlier and was released on those charges just four hours before breaking in and savagely beating his father to death. Then he led police on a dangerous 100 mph chase on Interstate 95 and state Route 288, endangering everyone who was on the road.

How could Colonial Heights prosecutors even consider making a deal with this deranged killer? But they did. The son got a great deal — 30 years in prison. Age 25 now, he’ll be out by age 55. The question is, why? The other question is, what has happened to our justice system? Saving the cost of a trial by making plea deals with criminals such as this is insane.