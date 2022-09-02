Letters to the Editor for Sept. 3, 2022: Driver disregard

Driver disregard

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter expressed frustration with Richmond cyclists. As someone who has biked in the area for 30-plus years, there are valid reasons to be irritated with riders who are ignorant of, or choose to ignore, cycling laws.

Even regular riders are dismayed by some of what the letter described. Both cyclists and drivers use poor judgment when they allow distractions, forego turn signals, disregard the law or believe common courtesy is not their responsibility.

The letter responded to the horrific Osborne Turnpike accident where a cyclist was killed, and another was critically injured. These women were members of my bike club, so I'm compelled to respond to the piece's safety suggestion.

Cyclists are not required to ride within a bike lane or on a designated bike trail. They are options, just as drivers have various route choices.

Bike lanes have been a welcome addition to our city. They provide a safe way to commute, serving as a buffer between motor vehicles and cyclists.

As the letter mentioned, some whole or partial lanes are dangerous and unused, usually because of debris that can cause accidents, or parked vehicles blocking cyclists’ paths.

The sole person responsible for the Osborne Turnpike accident was the driver. The cyclists were correctly on the right side of the travel lane, properly wearing safety lights and equipment, and visible from a distance.

I have biked this road many times. The terrain is narrow but straight, with a good line of sight and plenty of room for vehicles to pass with a 3-foot clearance, as mandated by Virginia law.

The car driver was severely impaired by alcohol and drugs at 7:15 a.m. on a Saturday. No amount of cyclist caution could have prevented this. The riders were entirely within the law, and hit from behind by a driver who should not have been behind the wheel.

Maureen Cooper.