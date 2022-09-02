Letters to the Editor for Sept. 3, 2022: Driver error

Driver error

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While I agree with the recent letter that both drivers and cyclists are responsible for being safe, I disagree with the contention that cyclists often cause the accidents. How do I know this?

Here are the very typical highlights from a recent bike trip. I rode a four-mile loop — west on Franklin Street to Thompson Street, then east on Grove Avenue to Morris Street — and did six laps total.

I ride in high-visibility clothing with multiple lights on my bike and helmet. I stop at red lights and at stop signs.

In that 90-minute span, a driver ran a stop sign, nearly hitting me and the car coming from the other direction. Another rolled through a roundabout, never seeing me because she was looking at her phone; I was watching and took evasive action.

Another driver passed me too closely and then hooked a right turn directly in front of me, just missing my front wheel. Several others passed far too closely because cars were coming in the other direction; in other words, an unsafe pass. Finally, two pedestrians crossed Thompson against the light, causing a car to swerve and almost hit me.

Studies show the great majority of accidents involving bikes are caused by driver error, not cyclists. I'm a driver, too, and I want all of us to get home safely.

Please, put down your phone, drive the speed limit and keep your eyes moving so you see others. If we all follow the traffic laws, all will be well.

Brian Keller.