Letters to the Editor for Sept. 30, 2021: Applauding a vote for Medicare drug pricing

Applauding a vote for

Medicare drug pricing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a constituent of his, I was happy that my representative in Congress, A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, took steps to make prescription drugs more affordable. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, he recently voted for a provision that would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug costs.

This action would benefit many — but not giant prescription drug corporations and their army of lobbyists. Two other Democrats on the committee, U.S. Reps. Scott Peters, D-Calif., and Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., took more than $100,000 each from Big Pharma in the 2020 election cycle. To no one’s surprise, they were among members who voted against the provision.

I want to thank McEachin for doing the right thing. This fight is not over, and we must continue to fight for every human to be able to access affordable prescription drugs.

Rachel Hefner.