Letters to the Editor for Sept. 30, 2021: Local tourism group cites casino project's potential

Local tourism group cites
casino project's potential
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the referendum on the ONE Casino + Resort proposal draws closer, our enthusiasm within the tourism sector for this initiative continues to increase as well. The project holds immense potential to enhance our tourism assets.
I am particularly excited by the prospect of adding significantly to our roster of entertainment venues, including the Rise Theater, whose partnership with Live Nation promises some 200 concerts and live shows a year from nationally recognized performers. Add this 3,000-seat setting to a 250-room, four-star hotel and to an array of 15 eateries and bars, all promoted by the Urban One network of stations, and it’s easy to understand our passion for the project.
ONE Casino, located off the East Coast’s primary north-south corridor, will fast become another reason for visitors to include the Richmond region in their business and vacation travel plans.
Jack Berry.
President and CEO,
Richmond Region Tourism.
Richmond.