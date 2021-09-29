Letters to the Editor for Sept. 30, 2021: Local tourism group cites casino project's potential

Local tourism group cites

casino project's potential

As the referendum on the ONE Casino + Resort proposal draws closer, our enthusiasm within the tourism sector for this initiative continues to increase as well. The project holds immense potential to enhance our tourism assets.

I am particularly excited by the prospect of adding significantly to our roster of entertainment venues, including the Rise Theater, whose partnership with Live Nation promises some 200 concerts and live shows a year from nationally recognized performers. Add this 3,000-seat setting to a 250-room, four-star hotel and to an array of 15 eateries and bars, all promoted by the Urban One network of stations, and it’s easy to understand our passion for the project.