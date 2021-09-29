Letters to the Editor for Sept. 30, 2021: Promoting child care for neurodivergent kids

Promoting child care

for neurodivergent kids

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news article about lack of child care options for families with neurodivergent children spotlighted a need. CA Human Services (Commonwealth Autism) is working to address it.

For more than 25 years, CA has worked to bridge service gaps across the lifespan for Virginians with autism and developmental disabilities. CA is focused on innovating systems-level change through modeling services that support community inclusion and collaboration with providers. One way is through our Inclusive Preschool Program, which provides a solution for the high number of neurodivergent children being "kicked out" of preschools due to challenging behaviors that teachers simply are not prepared to support.

Our objective is to enable any preschool to provide sustainable child care options for families of children with autism or other developmental disability, while supporting neurotypical children in the same community setting. The Inclusive Preschool Program allows preschools to tap into funding through medical insurance billing that covers the costs associated with hiring supplemental staff, such as board-certified behavior analysts and registered behavior technicians.