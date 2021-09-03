Letters to the Editor for Sept. 4, 2021: For teachers' security and for public, VRS serves well

For teachers’ security and for public, VRS serves well

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I wonder if taxpayers realize the bargain they have in the Virginia Retirement System as a benefit for teachers.

Taxpayers do not pay the total cost of this secure defined-benefit pension. Teachers pay 5% of their salary every month toward their retirement. Based on the VRS actuary’s recommended contribution rate, the General Assembly determines the contribution rate paid by the localities, which are the teachers’ employers.

However, the return on the investments constitutes the major portion of the funding. The Times-Dispatch reported recently that the VRS trust fund realized a 27.5% return this past fiscal year and that the fund had reached $101.8 billion, the largest amount in its history.

This benefit, based on a formula, provides a secure monthly income for retired teachers who have devoted at least 30 years to teaching Virginia’s children. It is not a total replacement of salary by any means, but with the Social Security benefit, it can ensure that no matter what the fluctuations of the stock market may be, a retired teacher is guaranteed a monthly income that could allow the days of retirement to be lived with dignity.