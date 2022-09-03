Letters to the Editor for Sept. 4, 2022: Courage and an open mind

Courage and an open mind

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have felt the same thoughts as those expressed in a recent Michael Paul Williams column regarding education in Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on education is intended to address “inherently divisive concepts,” including critical race theory. In actuality, this order perpetuates a social construct of status within the community, which provides cover for individuals who feel superior to others.

Most Virginia parents of today were told in high school that the Civil War was the war of Northern Aggression, and it was about economic issues and not principally about slavery. No instruction was allowed that portrayed Southern society in a negative way.

Persecution of Black people by the Ku Klux Klan and others, including police, were barely discussed. The Tulsa Race Massacre was not taught.

This failure in education allows today’s parents to maintain a sense of place and status. It’s not the children but the parents who become uncomfortable and disturbed when told by their child what they learned in school about American History.

History is a complex narrative story — a narrative written by survivors and those in power. History is not static and does get revised, enlarged and elaborated by interested parties as facts become uncovered.

This makes understanding events and interpreting facts a complex undertaking. Yet, there are those who present a manipulated, simplistic version in order to influence people.

Critical race theory is not being taught in K-12 public schools. What is being taught is a fuller understanding of American history, with more representation of cultural groups, with equal emphasis.

What was it like to live as a black person during the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras? We are uncovering new information and sharing it.

Hopefully we can learn from history so we won’t repeat it. We need courage and an open mind to know that feelings of fear and anger are not facts.

Anton Van Thoen.