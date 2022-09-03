Letters to the Editor for Sept. 4, 2022: COVID test kit dates

COVID test kit dates

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After avoiding COVID-19 for most of the pandemic, my wife and I came down with it in May of this year. We were fully vaccinated and boosted, and our symptoms were mild.

Having used up all of our free, government-supplied COVID-19 test kits, we ordered eight more as we were entitled to do. We were surprised that when they came later on in May, they had July 2022 expiration dates.

I recently was at our local grocery store, picking up a prescription. I noticed there were COVID-19 test kits that expire in January 2023. That’s six months from now, and the best our government could do was two?

And, you know what else? The test kits said: “Made in China."

Ken Govoruhk.