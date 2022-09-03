Letters to the Editor for Sept. 4, 2022: Involuntary sponsors

Involuntary sponsors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The RTD's excellent article about President Joe Biden’s college debt relief decree highlighted Tiffany Gullins, who voluntarily took on $83,593 in student loans. Gullins said she will use her $20,000 gift from the taxpayers to travel, replace her car or pursue another college degree.

This is exactly what infuriates people who paid their own college debts or didn’t go to college at all. Contrary to what Biden said, Gullins isn’t trying to keep food on the table. She said she's planning a vacation or perhaps further education.

“What college student debt relief means for Virginians” is that taxpayers like me have become involuntary sponsors of Gullins’ car, travel and further education.

Robin Traywick Williams.