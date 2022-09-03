Letters to the Editor for Sept. 4, 2022: Lifting everyone

Lifting everyone

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m so tired of hearing people complaining about canceling student debt. Just because it doesn’t impact you doesn't make it bad. We all pay taxes for things that don’t impact us directly or impact us in ways we don’t even stop to realize.

Young taxpayers pay for Medicare for seniors. Bus riders pay for infrastructure that helps car owners.

People without children pay taxes for schools. Employees paid taxes that went toward Paycheck Protection Program loans, and they didn’t own a business.

My taxes paid to help farmers when there was a bailout. I haven’t set foot on a farm in more than 65 years

The bottom line is a rising tide lifts all boats.

Anita Kozakewicz.