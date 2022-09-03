Letters to the Editor for Sept. 4, 2022: Virginia business owners

Virginia business owners

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read Jeff Schapiro’s recent column (“With tax breaks, Youngkin helps others — and himself”), where he quoted state Sen. Dick Saslaw — the highest ranking state Democrat. The topic was eliminating the corporate tax, and Saslaw said he didn’t know any “businessman” who was for it.

Really? “Businessman”? It’s disgraceful that according to 2020 census figures, only 25% of Virginia business owners — the proper gender-neutral term — identify as women.

I’m not sure if the census asked how many people identify as neither or both, but we’re here. We’re here and we contribute to the economy.

We have opinions about matters such as taxation, and our numbers are growing. Do we really have to remind people in the second decade of the 21st century that not all business owners are men?

Betsy Biesenbach.