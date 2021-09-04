Letters to the Editor for Sept. 5, 2021: A reflection on mere mortals, climate change

A reflection on mere

mortals, climate change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There have been five major ice ages on our planet dating back more than 2 billion years. Between these ice ages have been extreme warming periods where no ice existed even at high elevations. These periods commonly are referred to as greenhouse periods.

Between these extremes, less severe changes occurred, described as interglacial (warming) and glacial (cooling) periods.

The last ice age occurred about 2.5 million years ago. Earth currently is in an interglacial period, and the last glacial period ended about 10,000 years ago.

With this history of global climate change, where man hardly existed and fossil fuels were in the creation phase, is there any way we mere mortals can turn around the future?

Tom Probst.