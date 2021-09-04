Letters to the Editor for Sept. 5, 2021: DEQ’s pipeline decision will impact waterways

DEQ’s pipeline decision
will impact waterways
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It's increasingly clear that, under director David K. Paylor’s leadership, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is abdicating its mission: “to protect and enhance Virginia’s environment, and promote the health and well-being of all citizens in the commonwealth.”
Despite U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommendations this summer that the Mountain Valley Pipeline not be granted a stream crossing permit, the DEQ recently recommended that the State Water Control Board approve the permit to proceed with construction across Virginia waterways. This fits the pattern DEQ has followed across the state in places like Buckingham County, Charles City County and Brown Grove in Hanover County.
It’s outrageous that the Virginia agency charged with protecting our water would greenlight a project that already has racked up more than 300 water violations and recently endangered Roanoke-area residents’ water supply by blasting into the bedrock on Bent Mountain.
The MVP already has had a profound and lasting impact on our environment; it will impact 719 streams. The EPA opposed the MVP permit because the agency feared “lasting effects” of this project on streams, and it pointed to “insufficient assessment” of the impacts the project would have on our streams and rivers. But the DEQ recommended that the MVP continue to blast through Virginia, without regard for the environment, or the health or well-being of any of us.