Letters to the Editor for Sept. 5, 2021: Exert concern, not fear, in confronting COVID

Exert concern, not fear,

in confronting COVID

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There is great debate concerning masking, social distancing and lockdowns in response to COVID-19. Understanding the possibility and probability of getting the disease would make the debate more reasonable and rational.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say that if you have had close contact (within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes) with a possible or suspected COVID case, you should isolate yourself. The guidelines seem to be saying that if you meet these criteria, there is a reasonable probability you could be infected. Still, it is possible to become infected beyond such a scenario.

We can manage probabilities, but we never can control possibilities.

In dealing with the pandemic, we often evolve from reasonable concern to irrational fear. Fear leads us to try to eliminate all possibility of getting this virus. If the dread of COVID takes over, it brings a disconnect with the basic fabric of our lives, such as our economy, the social interaction of our schoolchildren and medical care we miss because of the fear of the disease.